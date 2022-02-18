The Police Announce 30th Anniversary Half Speed Cut Double Vinyl

UMe/Polydor have announced a special 30th anniversary half-speed double vinyl reissue of The Police's "Greatest Hits" album that will be released on April 15th.

The album has been remastered at the famed Abbey Road and cut at 'half-speed' and will be issued on two heavyweight black LPs with expanded artwork and packaging in a bespoke gatefold sleeve.

A multi-platinum selling global smash on CD, it had a limited vinyl release upon its original release in 1992 which has long been out of print resulting in the original vinyl copies becoming highly sought after by fans. It can be preordered here (ad).

The collecions features 16 tracks, including eight U.S. Top 20 hits, 14 U.K. Top 20 hits and five U.K. number one singles - "Message In A Bottle," "Walking On The Moon," "Don't Stand So Close To Me," "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic," and "Every Breath You Take," which also hit No. 1 in the U.S.

Disc One Side A

RoxanneCan't Stand Losing YouSo LonelyMessage In A Bottle

Side B

Walking On The MoonThe Bed's Too Big Without YouDon't Stand So Close To MeDe Do Do Do, De Da Da Da

Disc Two Side A

Every Little Thing She Does Is MagicInvisible SunSpirits In The Material WorldSynchronicity II

Side B

Every Breath You TakeKing Of PainWrapped Around Your FingerTea In The Sahara

