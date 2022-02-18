.

The Police Announce 30th Anniversary Half Speed Cut Double Vinyl

Keavin Wiggins | 02-17-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Police Package promo
Package promo

UMe/Polydor have announced a special 30th anniversary half-speed double vinyl reissue of The Police's "Greatest Hits" album that will be released on April 15th.

The album has been remastered at the famed Abbey Road and cut at 'half-speed' and will be issued on two heavyweight black LPs with expanded artwork and packaging in a bespoke gatefold sleeve.

A multi-platinum selling global smash on CD, it had a limited vinyl release upon its original release in 1992 which has long been out of print resulting in the original vinyl copies becoming highly sought after by fans. It can be preordered here (ad).

The collecions features 16 tracks, including eight U.S. Top 20 hits, 14 U.K. Top 20 hits and five U.K. number one singles - "Message In A Bottle," "Walking On The Moon," "Don't Stand So Close To Me," "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic," and "Every Breath You Take," which also hit No. 1 in the U.S.

Disc One Side A


Roxanne
Can't Stand Losing You
So Lonely
Message In A Bottle

Side B


Walking On The Moon
The Bed's Too Big Without You
Don't Stand So Close To Me
De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da

Disc Two Side A


Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
Invisible Sun
Spirits In The Material World
Synchronicity II

Side B


Every Breath You Take
King Of Pain
Wrapped Around Your Finger
Tea In The Sahara

Related Stories


The Police Announce 30th Anniversary Half Speed Cut Double Vinyl

The Police Unearth 1980 Christmas Video For Classic Hit

The Police In The Studio For Ghost In Machine Anniversary

The Spins Stream New Song 'Vibe Police'

Juliana Hatfield Becomes The Police In New Video

News > The Police

advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue and Def Leppard Expand Stadium Tour- Dave Grohl To Release Metal Album- Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon- more

Journey Releasing New Album Called 'Freedom'- U2 Releasing Limited Edition 40th Anniversary A Celebration EP- more

Foo Fighters Go Metal With March Of The Insane- Eddie Vedder Postpones Tour Dates Due To Covid- KISS- more

Foo Fighters Expand North American Tour- Sammy Hagar Debuts New Song- Jason Aldean Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour- more'

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Sheila E and The E-Train Live in Chicago

Beth Hart - A Tribute to Led Zeppelin

Caught In The Act: Eddie Vedder Live In Chicago

Root 66: The Whitmore Sisters - Ghost Stories

Saxon - Carpe Diem