The Pretty Reckless Missing Halestorm Tour Kick Off Due To Covid

The Pretty Reckless frontwoman Taylor Momsen has tested positive for Covid-9 which is forcing the band to miss the kick off shows of their coheadlining tour with Halestorm this weekend.
The band broke the news to fans via social media. They wrote, "Despite our best efforts, COVID finally bit. We could not wait to get back on the road with our friends in Halestorm, but wait we will have to.
"We're following CDC guidelines and we'll be missing this weekend's shows in Detroit, Milwaukee and Kansas City. We hope to feel better soon and will make it out to the very first venue we can, so stay tuned for real time updates here."
