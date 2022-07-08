The Pretty Reckless Missing Halestorm Tour Kick Off Due To Covid

Tour poster

The Pretty Reckless frontwoman Taylor Momsen has tested positive for Covid-9 which is forcing the band to miss the kick off shows of their coheadlining tour with Halestorm this weekend.

The band broke the news to fans via social media. They wrote, "Despite our best efforts, COVID finally bit. We could not wait to get back on the road with our friends in Halestorm, but wait we will have to.

"We're following CDC guidelines and we'll be missing this weekend's shows in Detroit, Milwaukee and Kansas City. We hope to feel better soon and will make it out to the very first venue we can, so stay tuned for real time updates here."

Tour dates

Fri Jul 08 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom HillSun Jul 10 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight TheatreTue Jul 12 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State ParkWed Jul 13 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music CenterFri Jul 15 - Cadott, WI - RockFest (festival date)Sun Jul 17 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six PavilionTue Jul 19 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank PavilionWed Jul 20 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare AmphitheaterFri Jul 22 - Harrington, DE - DE State Fair (festival date)Sat Jul 23 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage MountainMon Jul 25 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire PavilionWed Jul 27 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at LakeviewThu Jul 28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center+Sat Jul 30 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union AmphitheatreTue Aug 02 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryThu Aug 04 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta AmphitheaterFri Aug 05 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal TheatreSun Aug 07 - Grand Junction, CO - Los Colonias AmphitheaterTue Aug 09 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo AmphitheatreWed Aug 10 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMPFri Aug 12 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

Related Stories

The Pretty Reckless Recruited Soundgarden Icons For Video 2021 In Review

Shinedown, The Pretty Reckless and Diamante Tour Coming

The Pretty Reckless Announce First Live Shows In Nearly Four Years

The Pretty Reckless Unplug For 'Only Love Can Save Me Now'

News > The Pretty Reckless