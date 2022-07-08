.

The Pretty Reckless Missing Halestorm Tour Kick Off Due To Covid

Keavin Wiggins | 07-08-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Pretty Reckless Tour poster
Tour poster

The Pretty Reckless frontwoman Taylor Momsen has tested positive for Covid-9 which is forcing the band to miss the kick off shows of their coheadlining tour with Halestorm this weekend.

The band broke the news to fans via social media. They wrote, "Despite our best efforts, COVID finally bit. We could not wait to get back on the road with our friends in Halestorm, but wait we will have to.

"We're following CDC guidelines and we'll be missing this weekend's shows in Detroit, Milwaukee and Kansas City. We hope to feel better soon and will make it out to the very first venue we can, so stay tuned for real time updates here."

Tour dates


Fri Jul 08 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sun Jul 10 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
Tue Jul 12 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Wed Jul 13 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
Fri Jul 15 - Cadott, WI - RockFest (festival date)
Sun Jul 17 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
Tue Jul 19 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
Wed Jul 20 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Fri Jul 22 - Harrington, DE - DE State Fair (festival date)
Sat Jul 23 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Mon Jul 25 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Wed Jul 27 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Thu Jul 28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center+
Sat Jul 30 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 02 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Thu Aug 04 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Fri Aug 05 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
Sun Aug 07 - Grand Junction, CO - Los Colonias Amphitheater
Tue Aug 09 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 10 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Fri Aug 12 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

Related Stories
The Pretty Reckless Missing Halestorm Tour Kick Off Due To Covid

The Pretty Reckless Recruited Soundgarden Icons For Video 2021 In Review

Shinedown, The Pretty Reckless and Diamante Tour Coming

The Pretty Reckless Announce First Live Shows In Nearly Four Years

The Pretty Reckless Unplug For 'Only Love Can Save Me Now'

News > The Pretty Reckless

advertisement
Day In Rock

Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather- The Pretty Reckless Missing Halestorm Tour Kick Off- Five Finger Death Punch- KISS- more

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Addresses Health Issues- The Gaslight Anthem Share Video From Surprise Comeback Show- more

Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse- Bring Me The Horizon Share New Track 'sTraNgeRs'- Hollywood Undead- more

Guns N' Roses Cancel Glasgow Show Due To Illness- Kenny Chesney Breaks His Own Record At Arrowhead Stadium- Def Leppard- more

David Lee Roth Reportedly Cause Of Van Halen Tribute Tour Delay- Journey Share 'United We Stand'- Guns N' Roses Jam With Carrie Underwood- more

advertisement
Reviews

By Land, By Sea, The Zombies Are Coming!

Video Premiere: Velvet Chains' 'Last Drop'

Caught In The Act: Marcy Playground, Cracker, and Ike Reilly

Journey - Freedom

Quick Flicks: Chicago Blues Reunion

Latest News

Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather

Five Finger Death Punch Deliver New Song 'Times Like These'

The Mars Volta Share Graveyard Love Short Film and Expand Tour

KISS Share First Track From Live In Des Moines 1977

Seether Recruit Gavin Rossdale For What Would You Do?

Testament Announce Video Album With 'Curse Of Osiris' Clip

Powerwolf Celebrate Monumental Mass With 'Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend' Video

Singled Out: Rowsie's Searching For A Home