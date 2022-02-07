The Rave-Ups Share New Song 'Brigitte Bardot'

The Rave-Ups have shared their brand new song "Brigitte Bardot". The track comes from the band's first new album in 31 years, "Tomorrow", which just hit stores last week.

Jimmer Podrasky had this to say about the song, "I wrote "Brigitte Bardot" during the time when The Rave-Ups were recording their first album, Town + Country, back in 1985. It was a silly little tune that had absolutely nothing to do with Ms. Bardot...her inclusion in the song came solely from the fact that 'oh s#&t, oh no' rhymed with 'Brigitte Bardot.'

"The real subject of the song had to do with the volatile relationship with my girlfriend at the time, who would be fuel for many Rave-Ups songs (e.g. 'Positively Lost Me,' '(Please) Take Her She's Mine,' '(She Says) Come Around'...and on and on. 'Brigitte Bardot' didn't make the cut on Town + Country because there were other songs on the album that mined similar musical territory. By 1986, I'd already forgotten the song.

"When the band decided to make a new album after more than thirty years apart, I knew I had some songs that would work for the Rave-Ups. I also knew that Terry had a few things in his pocket. My feeling was we'd build on what we had and write more songs as the recording progressed.

"Thankfully, the Rave-Ups fondly remembered this ditty from '85 and were adamant about the band finally committing it to tape. I was opposed, repeatedly saying 'but it's such a stupid song!'

"Thankfully, they stood their ground and they were right in doing so. When the song was finally tracked, I understood why it was crucial to a new Rave-Ups record and why the band wanted it on the album.

"Within the first 20 seconds of the song, you knew EXACTLY what band you were hearing. The feel is undeniably Rave-Up-ian. It quickly became a favorite track to the few people who heard the early rough mixes.

"I couldn't have been more wrong about a tune and I'm beholden to my bandmates for their insistence that "Brigitte Bardot" be part of the Tomorrow album." Stream the song below:

