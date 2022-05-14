The Reed Effect Share Trampled Under Video

Toronto rockers The Reed Effect have released a music video for their new single "Trampled Under", which comes from their studio album "1973".
The band continues to honor Chris Reed, the brother of vocalist/guitarist Kirk Reed, who had this to say, 'Trampled Under is arguably the strongest track from this album. It definitely stands out as it's the darkest and most emotional. All the other tracks are rockers.
"Also, the song was all developed around Chris's unique bass line. I remember Chris, Bryan Fontez, and I spent the better part of a day just working out the main riff until we were happy with it. We feel it reached its highest potential."'
The Reed Effect 'Rise Up' With New Video
Guns N' Roses, Sex Pistols, Duran Duran Supergroup Album Being Reissued- Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Reimagined By Owl City- more
Five Finger Death Punch Deliver IOU With New Album Announcement- Iron Maiden Team With Arch Enemy For Legacy Of The Beast- more
Van Halen Approached Michael Anthony About Tribute Tour- The Black Dahlia Murder Frontman Trevor Strnad Dead At 41- more
Journey Postpone Rest Of North American Tour Due To COVID-19- Smashing Pumpkins And Jane's Addiction Tour- more
Bruce Cockburn Celebrates 50 Years with Hits Album and Tour
5 Star: Five Star - Ann Wilson - Fierce Bliss
The String Cheese Incident - Into the Blue
Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Tulsa's Big Music Year
Guns N' Roses, Sex Pistols, Duran Duran Supergroup Album Being Reissued
Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Reimagined By Owl City
The Who Sell Out and Tommy Continue Half Speed Reissue Series
The Hu Rock The Mojave For 'This Is Mongol' Video
Greg Puciato Shares 'Never Wanted That' Video
State Champs Recruit Mitchell Tenpenny For Act Like That
The Black Moods Share 'The Cure' Video
Mickey Gilley's Celebration of Life Will Be Livestreamed