The Reed Effect Share Trampled Under Video

Keavin Wiggins | 05-14-2022

Toronto rockers The Reed Effect have released a music video for their new single "Trampled Under", which comes from their studio album "1973".

The band continues to honor Chris Reed, the brother of vocalist/guitarist Kirk Reed, who had this to say, 'Trampled Under is arguably the strongest track from this album. It definitely stands out as it's the darkest and most emotional. All the other tracks are rockers.

"Also, the song was all developed around Chris's unique bass line. I remember Chris, Bryan Fontez, and I spent the better part of a day just working out the main riff until we were happy with it. We feel it reached its highest potential."'

