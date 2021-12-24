The Rolling Stones Expanding 'Tattoo You' For 40th Anniversary 2021 In Review

album cover art

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones had a top 21 story from July 2021 after Ronnie Wood revealed that they have been working on an expanded reissue of their 1981 album, "Tattoo You."

The 1981 set was made up of studio outtakes recorded during the 1970s, with some songs requiring additional work prior to release. "Me and Mick have done nine new tracks for the [40th anniversary] re-release of Tattoo You," shared band guitarist Wood in an interview with The Times.

"Tattoo You" delivered the Stones their eighth straight US No.1 album, a streak that started a decade earlier with 1971's "Sticky Fingers"; the project sold more than 4 million copies in the region while reaching the Top 10 in more than a dozen countries.

The project was led by the single "Start Me Up", which reached No. 2 on the US Billboard 200; it also included a pair of US Top 20 hits in "Waiting On A Friend" and "Hang Fire." Watch the "Start Me Up" video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Rolling Stones Had Highest Grossing Tour Of 2021

Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Battled Cancer Again During Lockdown 2021 In Review

Rolling Stones Tribute Charlie Watts At Secret Club Show

The Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities

News > Rolling Stones