The Scorpions Launch 'Rock Believer' Mini-Series

PR photo

(hennemusic) The Scorpions have launched a three-part mini-series previewing their forthcoming album, "Rock Believer." "For our new album, 'Rock Believer', we all came back together in the studio like in the old days and captured that journey on camera," says the band. "Today we release the first part 1 of 3. Maybe you discover some unreleased music snippets from our new album in it..."

The Scorpions spent much of the past two years together in their hometown in Hannover, Germany working on their 19th studio set, which will arrive on February 11 and marks the first appearance of ex-Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee on record with the group since his addition in 2016.

The band recently offered the first preview of the package with the release of a video for the set's lead single, "Peacemaker." Watch part of the video series here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

