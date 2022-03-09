The Scorpions Share 'Gas In The Tank' Lyric Video

(hennemusic) The Scorpions are sharing a lyric video for "Gas In The Tank," a track from the band's newly-released album, "Rock Believer." Written by founder and guitarist Rudolf Schenker, the song is the opening cut on the group's nineteenth studio record, which they recorded with producer Hans-Martin Buff in their German hometown during the pandemic after originally planning to work in America.

"In a way, the situation was a blessing in disguise for us," explains guitarist Matthias Jabs, as it gave the Scorpions the opportunity to work close to home.

The band had already booked a studio in Los Angeles, but their plans were thwarted by fate. Instead, the musicians found themselves stuck at home, three of them only a stone's throw away from the legendary Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, and as soon as travel restrictions were relaxed, Pawel Maciwoda and Mikkey Dee were able to join them from Poland and Sweden respectively.

"And everything suddenly felt like it had back in the 1980s," Jabs adds, "when the five of us rocked together, hanging out at the corner pub in the evenings and talking about our music."

The Scorpions will return to live action when they open a rescheduled Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on March 26. Watch the lyric video here.

