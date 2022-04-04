The Scorpions Share In-Studio Performance Video

(hennemusic) The Scorpions are sharing video of an in-studio performance of the title track to their latest album, "Rock Believer." The group - who are currently hosting a Las Vegas residency - were captured delivering the tune at Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, Germany, where they worked with producer Hans-Martin Buff to record their nineteenth studio record.

"We are having a great time rocking in Las Vegas and wanted to share some performances with the rest of you," says the Scorpions. "We recorded 4 tracks from our new album 'Rock Believer' at our studio in Hannover. You can watch the first one now."

The band recently scored a US Top 5 debut with "Rock Believer" to deliver the group their highest-charting effort ever on the 30-year-old Billboard Top Albums chart. Watch the video here.

