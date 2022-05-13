The Shins Announce Oh, Inverted World 21st Birthday Tour

The Shins have announced that they will be celebrating their classic debut album, "Oh, Inverted World", with the launch of a special 21st Birthday Tour this summer.

They will be performing the record in its entirety on the trek, along with fan favorites and deep cuts. The tour will feature support from Portland sister trio Joseph.

"Everything was so tongue-in-cheek in the indie world of the '90s," Mercer says today. "I remember feeling a longing for some sort of romance in music again, something earnest, like a real attempt at some emotional language."

The tour is set to kick off on July 12th in San Francisco, CA at The Warfield and will be wrapping up on September 6th in Portland, OR at the Pioneer Courthouse Square. See the dates below:

07/12/22 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

07/15/22 - Sacramento, CA - Memorial Auditorium

07/16/22 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

07/22/22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

07/23/22 - San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic Theatre

07/24/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre

07/26/22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/27/22 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

07/29/22 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

08/01/22 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

08/02/22 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

08/04/22 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium

08/06/22 - Ogden, UT - Ogden Twilight at the Ogden Amphitheater

08/16/22 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

08/17/22 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

08/19/22 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

08/20/22 - Richmond, VA - The National

08/23/22 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

08/26/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann

08/27/22 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

08/29/22 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

08/30/22 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

08/31/22 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre

09/02/22 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

09/03/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

09/04/22 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

09/06/22 - Saint Louis, MO - The Factory

09/08/22 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

09/10/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre

09/13/22 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

09/14/22 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09/16/22 - Portland, OR - Pioneer Courthouse Square

