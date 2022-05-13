The Shins Announce Oh, Inverted World 21st Birthday Tour

The Shins have announced that they will be celebrating their classic debut album, "Oh, Inverted World", with the launch of a special 21st Birthday Tour this summer.
They will be performing the record in its entirety on the trek, along with fan favorites and deep cuts. The tour will feature support from Portland sister trio Joseph.
"Everything was so tongue-in-cheek in the indie world of the '90s," Mercer says today. "I remember feeling a longing for some sort of romance in music again, something earnest, like a real attempt at some emotional language."
The tour is set to kick off on July 12th in San Francisco, CA at The Warfield and will be wrapping up on September 6th in Portland, OR at the Pioneer Courthouse Square. See the dates below:
07/12/22 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
07/15/22 - Sacramento, CA - Memorial Auditorium
07/16/22 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery
07/22/22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
07/23/22 - San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic Theatre
07/24/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre
07/26/22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/27/22 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
07/29/22 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
08/01/22 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
08/02/22 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
08/04/22 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium
08/06/22 - Ogden, UT - Ogden Twilight at the Ogden Amphitheater
08/16/22 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
08/17/22 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
08/19/22 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
08/20/22 - Richmond, VA - The National
08/23/22 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
08/26/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann
08/27/22 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
08/29/22 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia
08/30/22 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
08/31/22 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre
09/02/22 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
09/03/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
09/04/22 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
09/06/22 - Saint Louis, MO - The Factory
09/08/22 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
09/10/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre
09/13/22 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
09/14/22 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09/16/22 - Portland, OR - Pioneer Courthouse Square
