The Specials Frontman Terry Hall Dead At 63

British Ska icons The Specials took to social media to share the very sad news that lead vocalist Terry Hall has passed away after a brief illness. He was 63.

The band shared on Facebook, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.

"Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life... the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love.

"He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity.

"Terry often left the stage at the end of The Specials' life-affirming shows with three words... "Love Love Love"

"We would ask that everyone respect the family's privacy at this very sad time."

