The Sweet Things Announce Record Release Shows

(SRO) The Sweet Things have announced that they will be celebrating the June 3rd release of their sophomore album, "Broth Leather", with a series of special record release shows.
They will be kicking the series off with a hometown gig at The Bowery Electric in NYC on the album's release date followed by stops in major cities including Nashville, Atlanta and Philadelphia.
Recorded with producer Matt Chiaravalle at the iconic FAME Recording Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL (Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, and Wilson Pickett) with finishing touches added in NYC's Flux Studios and Mercy Sound, Brown Leather is an 11-song sweet mix of twangin' bangin' country blues, bluesy country and Southern rock and roll that tells timeless tales that sound familiar yet fresh at the same time.
Brown Leather features founding members Dave Tierney (lead vocals, rhythm guitar) Sam Hariss (bass/vocals) alongside new members Tobin Dale (guitars) and Hector Lopez (drums) with a specially curated lineup of guest musicians including Rob Clores (The Black Crowes, Jesse Malin), Dave Eggar (Paul Simon, Patti Smith, Pete Seeger), Dana Athens (Jane Lee Hooker) and more.
Record Release Show Dates:
Friday, 6/3 - New York, NY @ The Bowery Electric
Saturday, 6/4 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fire
Friday, 6/10 - Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl
Saturday, 6/11 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
