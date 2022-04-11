The Sweet Things Share Action-Packed 'Brown Leather' Video

Cover art

New York rockers The Sweet Things have released an action-packed music video for their new single "Brown Leather." The song is the title track to their forthcoming sophomore album that arrives on June 3rd.

Dave Tierney had this to say about the inspiration of the track, "In our world someone saying, 'that's very brown leather' is sort of similar to saying, 'that's not very punk rock.' It's meant derisively in a way intended to criticize someone's taste and even their cred a bit. It's lighthearted, but also intended as a dig.

"The song 'Brown Leather' is basically us saying we don't give a f*** what other people think, we're just gonna do what we like and what we think is cool. The video itself is just an extension of that attitude, since we're singing about doing what we like, we're gonna make a video of what we'd like to see...we think other people will like it too."

He said of the video's inspiration, "Sam, my girlfriend Scarlett (she plays the orange haired skater in the video), and I were sitting around one night talking about what the video for this song should look like. 'I'm seeing roller skates and butts,' Scarlett said. We bullsh*tted the idea around for a couple hours and filled in all the blanks until the concept had materialized.

"The Brown Leather Roller Disco Bar in the video is basically the kind of place we would want to play or hang out at, but since it didn't exist in the real world (that we know of), we had to create it. Hopefully nature takes its course now, and some of that life imitates art sh*t happens so that a place like this will open that we can actually hang out at and play."



Tierney added, "We love the video. It's fun to watch it now after months of it just being an idea we had dreamed up. We had a lot of shows cancelled in the Spring/Summer of 2019 (as did just about everyone), and now we're finally relaunching ourselves as a full live band getting back on the road. It seems appropriate to kick it all off with a video centered around a live performance like this one.

"This video is very optimistic, it's the world in which we want to live. Hopefully, we play lots of shows where brawls break out if anyone dares to show up not wearing roller skates. " Watch the video below:

