The Used's McCracken Bert Seeks Mental Health Treatment

Festival poster

The Used have canceled their appearance at the Slam Dunk Festival in the UK this week because frontman Bert McCracken is seeking "professional treatment and self-care" for his mental health struggles.

McCracken had this to say, "I have always been open about my struggle with mental health and have recently found myself facing new and overwhelming challenges. For this reason, I won't be able to play the upcoming shows at Slam Dunk.

"I am so sorry but needed to make this decision to focus on professional treatment and self-care. Performing live for The Used fans is one of my greatest joys, and I can't imagine doing anything else. We have the best fans in the world, thank you for your undying support. With love, Robbie and the Used"

