.

The Used's McCracken Bert Seeks Mental Health Treatment

Keavin Wiggins | 05-31-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Used Festival poster
Festival poster

The Used have canceled their appearance at the Slam Dunk Festival in the UK this week because frontman Bert McCracken is seeking "professional treatment and self-care" for his mental health struggles.

McCracken had this to say, "I have always been open about my struggle with mental health and have recently found myself facing new and overwhelming challenges. For this reason, I won't be able to play the upcoming shows at Slam Dunk.

"I am so sorry but needed to make this decision to focus on professional treatment and self-care. Performing live for The Used fans is one of my greatest joys, and I can't imagine doing anything else. We have the best fans in the world, thank you for your undying support. With love, Robbie and the Used"

Related Stories
The Used's McCracken Bert Seeks Mental Health Treatment

Korn Tour Bus Hit By Gunfire

Rise Against, The Used, Senses Fail Plot North American Tour

Fleetwood Mac Classic Used In Humorous Super Bowl Commercial

The Used Releasing 11 New Heartland Tracks

News > The Used

advertisement
Day In Rock

KISS Stars Ace Frehley and Peter Criss Reunite- The Used's McCracken Bert Seeks Mental Health Treatment- Springsteen- more

Guns N' Roses Story of Their Songs TV Special Coming- Soundgarden Nirvana Supergroup Share Rhythm Of The Ride Video- more

Def Leppard Stream New Album 'Diamond Star Halos'- Iron Maiden Introduce Samurai Eddie At 2022 Tour Launch- Kenny Chesney- more

Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Performance Of Gimme Shelter- Def Leppard 'Fire It Up' With New Video- more

advertisement
Reviews

Live: Vieux Farka Toure In Phoenix

Michael Schenker Group (MSG) - Universal

Caught In The Act: Simple Plan and Sum 41 Rock Chicago

Hot In The City: Concert Season Heats Up In AZ

Root 66: Dale Watson, Graeme James, The Waymores, Brock Davis

Latest News

KISS Stars Ace Frehley and Peter Criss Reunite At Creatures Fest

The Used's McCracken Bert Seeks Mental Health Treatment

Bruce Springsteen Expands 2023 Tour Plans

Metallica Perform Death Magnetic Rarity In Brazil

Jimi Hendrix To Receive Rare Historical Honor

Falling In Reverse Premiere 'Voices In My Head' Video

Robert Plant Revisits 'Please Read The Letter' On Digging Deep

David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust 50th Anniversary Celebrated With Two Reissues