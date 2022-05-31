The Used have canceled their appearance at the Slam Dunk Festival in the UK this week because frontman Bert McCracken is seeking "professional treatment and self-care" for his mental health struggles.
McCracken had this to say, "I have always been open about my struggle with mental health and have recently found myself facing new and overwhelming challenges. For this reason, I won't be able to play the upcoming shows at Slam Dunk.
"I am so sorry but needed to make this decision to focus on professional treatment and self-care. Performing live for The Used fans is one of my greatest joys, and I can't imagine doing anything else. We have the best fans in the world, thank you for your undying support. With love, Robbie and the Used"
Rise Against, The Used, Senses Fail Plot North American Tour
Fleetwood Mac Classic Used In Humorous Super Bowl Commercial
The Used Releasing 11 New Heartland Tracks
KISS Stars Ace Frehley and Peter Criss Reunite- The Used's McCracken Bert Seeks Mental Health Treatment- Springsteen- more
Guns N' Roses Story of Their Songs TV Special Coming- Soundgarden Nirvana Supergroup Share Rhythm Of The Ride Video- more
Def Leppard Stream New Album 'Diamond Star Halos'- Iron Maiden Introduce Samurai Eddie At 2022 Tour Launch- Kenny Chesney- more
Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Performance Of Gimme Shelter- Def Leppard 'Fire It Up' With New Video- more
Live: Vieux Farka Toure In Phoenix
Michael Schenker Group (MSG) - Universal
Caught In The Act: Simple Plan and Sum 41 Rock Chicago
Hot In The City: Concert Season Heats Up In AZ
Root 66: Dale Watson, Graeme James, The Waymores, Brock Davis
KISS Stars Ace Frehley and Peter Criss Reunite At Creatures Fest
The Used's McCracken Bert Seeks Mental Health Treatment
Bruce Springsteen Expands 2023 Tour Plans
Metallica Perform Death Magnetic Rarity In Brazil
Jimi Hendrix To Receive Rare Historical Honor
Falling In Reverse Premiere 'Voices In My Head' Video
Robert Plant Revisits 'Please Read The Letter' On Digging Deep
David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust 50th Anniversary Celebrated With Two Reissues