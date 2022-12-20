The Used's McCracken Bert Sought Mental Health Treatment (2022 In Review)

The Used's McCracken Bert Sought Mental Health Treatment was a top 22 story from May 2022: The Used have canceled their appearance at the Slam Dunk Festival in the UK earlier this year because frontman Bert McCracken is seeking "professional treatment and self-care" for his mental health struggles.
McCracken had this to say, "I have always been open about my struggle with mental health and have recently found myself facing new and overwhelming challenges. For this reason, I won't be able to play the upcoming shows at Slam Dunk.
"I am so sorry but needed to make this decision to focus on professional treatment and self-care. Performing live for The Used fans is one of my greatest joys, and I can't imagine doing anything else. We have the best fans in the world, thank you for your undying support. With love, Robbie and the Used"
The Used's McCracken Bert Seeks Mental Health Treatment
Rise Against, The Used, Senses Fail Plot North American Tour
The Used Releasing 11 New Heartland Tracks
Journey Release 'The Way We Used To Be' Video
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Addresses 'Back In Black' Rumor- The Specials Frontman Terry Hall Dead At 63- Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- more
Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up New Album- Metallica's Live Debut 'Lux AEterna'- Dave Grohl Tribute To Taylor Hawkins With Billie Eilish- Eagles- more
Sharon Osbourne Released From Hospital Following Medical Emergency- Maneskin Recruit Tom Morello For Next Single Gossip- more
Megadeth Continue Video Series With Killing Time- Rolling Stones Share Performance Of 1974 Classic- Peach Fest Lineup- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 2
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: More Great Gifts For 2022
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts