The Who Will Unplug For Teenage Cancer Trust Show

Keavin Wiggins | 02-21-2022

Rock legends The Who have announced that they will unplug for a special acoustic performance at this year's Teenage Cancer Trust Concerts at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Friday March 25th, 2022.

They shared these details: Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend will front an acoustic band featuring Simon Townshend, Phil Spalding, Jodie Linscott, Billy Nicholls, Geraint Watkins, Charlie Hart and Andy Cutting, performing some Who classics, rarities and all-time favorites - it promises to be a fantastic night.

The support band for this show are The Wild Things, who have been in the studio recently recording their forthcoming album, produced by Pete Townshend.

Tickets for this, and all Teenage Cancer Trust Concerts at the Royal Albert Hall will go on sale 9.00am Friday 25 February here.

