Rock legends The Who have announced that they will unplug for a special acoustic performance at this year's Teenage Cancer Trust Concerts at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Friday March 25th, 2022.
They shared these details: Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend will front an acoustic band featuring Simon Townshend, Phil Spalding, Jodie Linscott, Billy Nicholls, Geraint Watkins, Charlie Hart and Andy Cutting, performing some Who classics, rarities and all-time favorites - it promises to be a fantastic night.
The support band for this show are The Wild Things, who have been in the studio recently recording their forthcoming album, produced by Pete Townshend.
Tickets for this, and all Teenage Cancer Trust Concerts at the Royal Albert Hall will go on sale 9.00am Friday 25 February here.
Psychic TV's Alice Genese Returns With Ov Stars
WHOKILLEDXIX Share New Track DATAMOSHBLOODDROP
The Who Hits Back With North American Tour
Megaforce Records' Jonny Z Dead At 69
Guns N' Roses May Release New Music This Summer Says Slash- The Who Will Unplug For Teenage Cancer Trust Show- more
Paul McCartney Got Back Tour- Y&T's Dave Meniketti Diagnosed With Cancer- Iron Maiden 'Number Of The Beast' 40th Anniversary- more
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Expand Stadium Tour- Dave Grohl To Release Metal Album- Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon- more
Journey Releasing New Album Called 'Freedom'- U2 Releasing Limited Edition 40th Anniversary A Celebration EP- more
Caught In The Act: Sheila E and The E-Train Live in Chicago
Beth Hart - A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Caught In The Act: Eddie Vedder Live In Chicago
Root 66: The Whitmore Sisters - Ghost Stories