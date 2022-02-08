The Who Hits Back With North American Tour

tour poster

Rock legends The Who have announced that they will be returning to the road this spring with the launch of their North American The Who Hits Back Tour.

The tour will include spring and fall legs and will kick off on April 22nd at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL and will be concluding with two shows at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, NV on November 4th and 5th.

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend will be joined on the tour by guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, second keyboardist Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey and backing vocals by Billy Nicholls along with orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder.

Daltrey had this to say, "Pete and I said we'd be back, but we didn't think we'd have to wait for two years for the privilege. This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around.

"So many livelihoods have been impacted due to Covid, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together - the band, the crew and the fans. We're gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we got."

The Who Hits Back! Tour Dates

April 22 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL

April 24 - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, FL

April 27 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

April 30 - New Orleans Jazz Festival

May 3 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

May 5 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

May 8 - the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX

May 10 - Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

May 13 - FedExForum - Memphis, TN

May 15 - TQL Stadium - Cincinnati, OH

May 18 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

May 20 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

May 23 - Capital One Arena - Washington, D.C.

May 26 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY

May 28 - Bethel Woods Center of the Arts - Bethel, NY

Oct 2 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

Oct 4 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

Oct 7 - UBS Arena - Belmont Park, NY

Oct 9 - Schottenstein Center - Columbus, OH

Oct 12 - United Center - Chicago, IL

Oct 14 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO

Oct 17 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

Oct 20 - Moda Center - Portland, OR

Oct 22 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

Oct 26 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA

Oct 28 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA

Nov 1 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

Nov 4 + 5 - Dolby Live at Park MGM - Las Vegas, NV

Related Stories

Heart's Ann Wilson Rocks The Who's 'Won't Get Fooled Again'

Metallica Share 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Video From Aftershock

Roger Daltrey and Teen Cancer America Launching 'The Real Me' podcast

The Who's Roger Daltrey Announces Fall UK Solo Tour

News > The Who