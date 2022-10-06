The Who Hits Back Tour Launched

(Live Nation) This past Sunday night, legendary rock n' roll band The Who kicked off the second leg of their North America tour The Who Hits Back! with a spectacular performance at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON.
The show featured support from Steven Page and the band delivered a stunning two hour show with a full orchestra playing beloved tracks like "Overture", "Ball and Chain", "Pinball Wizard" along with songs performed just with the band including "The Seeker", "Won't Get Fooled Again". The show concluded with a stunning finale of "Baba O'Riley".
The band's 28-city North American tour has brought singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist/songwriter Pete Townshend back to the stage two years after their acclaimed sold-out MOVING ON! Tour. So far, the tour's spring run has taken over 15 cities across the US with special guests Leslie Mendelson, Amythyst Kiah, Los Lonely Boys, The Wild Things, Willie Nile and more.
THE WHO HITS BACK! Tour features The Who's full live band comprised of guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, second keyboardist Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey and backing vocals by Billy Nicholls along with orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder, delivering THE WHO's many classics, as well as songs from their most recent album, titled WHO.
The Live Nation-produced THE WHO HITS BACK! Tour will continue across North America stopping in Detroit next and continuing on to Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on November 5th.
THE WHO HITS BACK! 2022 TOUR DATES:
Oct 7 / UBS Arena / Belmont Park, NY SPECIAL GUEST Steven Page
Oct 9 / Schottenstein Center / Columbus, OH SPECIAL GUEST Steven Page
Oct 12 / United Center / Chicago, IL SPECIAL GUEST Steven Page
Oct 14 / Enterprise Center / St. Louis, MO SPECIAL GUEST Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Oct 17 / Ball Arena / Denver, CO SPECIAL GUEST Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Oct 20 / Moda Center / Portland, OR SPECIAL GUEST Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Oct 22 / Climate Pledge Arena / Seattle, WA SPECIAL GUEST Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Oct 26 / Golden 1 Center / Sacramento, CA SPECIAL GUEST Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Oct 28 / Honda Center / Anaheim, CA SPECIAL GUEST Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Nov 1 / Hollywood Bowl / Los Angeles, CA SPECIAL GUEST Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Nov 4 + 5 / Dolby Live at Park MGM / Las Vegas, NV SPECIAL GUEST The Wild Things
