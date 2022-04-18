The Who Share Royal Albert Hall Performance On The Late Show

(hennemusic) The Who shared video of a Royal Albert Hall performance of their 1971 classic, 'Behind Blue Eyes", on the April 15 episode of CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
The band can be seen delivering the "Who's Next" single as part of a recent March 25 acoustic set at the iconic UK venue during a week-long series of concerts in support of the Teenage Cancer Trust.
Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend have long been supporters of the charity, which creates world-class cancer services for young people in the UK, providing life-changing care and support so they don't have to face cancer alone.
The benefit shows - which began on March with the UK band Don Broco - also featured performances from Madness, Liam Gallagher and Ed Sheeran, among others. Read more and watch the video here.
