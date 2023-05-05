The Hu Share Acoustic Version of 'Bii Biyelegee'

(SRO) The Hu have revealed an acoustic version of their feel-good single "Bii Biyelegee" which celebrates the traditional Mongolian style of "biyelgee" dancing.
Due June 30 via Better Noise Music, RUMBLE OF THUNDER: DELUXE ALBUM will include the album's original track listing along with seven new bonus tracks: four acoustic renditions and three newly recorded songs featuring guest appearances from rock's top musicians including recently released singles "This Is Mongol (feat. William DuVall of Alice In Chains)" and "Black Thunder (feat. Serj Tankian and DL of Bad Wolves)."
RUMBLE OF THUNDER connected the world to Mongolian culture and its unique core values of natural preservation and spiritual connection with the earth as poignantly showcased on the eco-conscious single "Mother Nature."
THE HU will continue to champion these morals as they've recently announced plans to plant 12,000 Siberian Elm trees in the shape of their logo in Southeastern Mongolia to aid the area's rapid deforestation in partnership with the environmental institution, SHAMBALE2056 Engineering Campus, LLC.
