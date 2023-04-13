The Moody Blues Legend Justin Hayward To Host On The Blue Cruise 2024

(Chummy) On The Blue, one of the leading music cruise experience producers over the past 20 years, has announced the return of the world's greatest classic rock experience at sea, On The Blue Cruise (OTBC), in 2024.



Hosted and headlined by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame artist Justin Hayward of The Moody Blues, and featuring an array of events and musical performances from over twenty-five artists (including 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Zombies), this five-day/five-night full-ship charter cruise will set sail out of Miami, FL aboard the Norwegian Pearl next April 5th-10th and visit two beautiful Caribbean ports: Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and Nassau, Bahamas.



OTBC's public on-sale kicks off today (4/11) with cabins starting at $1,349.00 per person (double occupancy, not including mandatory taxes and fee supplement). For booking and more info, visit OnTheBlueCruise.com.



Hayward's performances will include songs from his solo archives along with deep cuts from five decades of material from The Moody Blues. Plus, fans will be able to attend an intimate Q&A with the rock legend, who will be sharing insight into his career and music.



In addition to Hayward and The Zombies, OTBC 2024's lineup features Alan Parsons, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Little River Band, Al Stewart, Uriah Heep, Vanilla Fudge, Colin Blunstone, Glenn Hughes (performing Deep Purple Live), Rare Earth, John Ford Coley, Leonid and Friends (celebrating the music of Chicago), Ricky Nelson Remembered (featuring Matthew and Gunnar Nelson), The Weeklings ‒ the music and muse of The Beatles, The Skatalites, Randy Hansen, The Young Dubliners, Tom Toomey, The Empty Pockets, Mellow Yellow, Fernando Perdomo's Yacht Club, Marbin, Bruce Sudano, and Dueling Pianos, with more to be announced.



Beyond the many band performances on multiple stages, the cruise will feature over-the-top, well-curated activities, such as artist photo experiences, themed-nights, Mellow Yellow Dance Party, and Painting with Rock Stars, with much more to be announced.

