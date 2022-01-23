.

Thomas Rhett To Bring The Bar To You With New Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 01-23-2022

Thomas Rhett Tour poster
Tour poster

Thomas Rhett has announced that he will be hitting the road this summer and fall for his Bring The Bar To You Tour of the U.S. that will feature special guests Parker McCollum and Conner Smith.

Rhett named the tour after a track on his forthcoming album, "Where We Started", which it set to be released on April 1st. Tickets will be going on sale Friday, January 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

He had this to say, "Man it feels good to share this tour news. I'll never take for granted being able to come see y'all and I'm so fired up to play some of these new ones that were made with these nights in mind. I have a feeling things are going to get loud - I'm counting down the days already!"

The trek is set to kick off with two nights at the Bank of NH Pavilion in Gilford, NH on June 17th and 18th and will wrap up on October 15th in Dayton, OH at the Nutter Center. See the dates below:

Bring The Bar To You Tour Dates:


6/17/2022 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion
6/18/2022 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion
6/23/2022 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
6/24/2022 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
6/25/2022 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
7/14/2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
7/15/2022 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
7/16/2022 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
7/21/2022 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
7/22/2022 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
7/23/2022 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium
8/11/2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
8/12/2022 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
8/13/2022 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
8/18/2022 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre
8/19/2022 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
8/25/2022 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
8/26/2022 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
9/22/2022 - Columbia, MO - Mizzou Arena
9/23/2022 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena
9/24/2022 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
9/29/2022 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center
9/30/2022 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center
10/1/2022 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
10/6/2022 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena
10/7/2022 - Bozeman, MT - Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
10/8/2022 - Missoula, MT - Adams Center
10/13/2022 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center
10/14/2022 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center
10/15/2022 - Dayton, OH - Nutter Center

