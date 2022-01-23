Thomas Rhett has announced that he will be hitting the road this summer and fall for his Bring The Bar To You Tour of the U.S. that will feature special guests Parker McCollum and Conner Smith.
Rhett named the tour after a track on his forthcoming album, "Where We Started", which it set to be released on April 1st. Tickets will be going on sale Friday, January 28 at 10 a.m. local time.
He had this to say, "Man it feels good to share this tour news. I'll never take for granted being able to come see y'all and I'm so fired up to play some of these new ones that were made with these nights in mind. I have a feeling things are going to get loud - I'm counting down the days already!"
The trek is set to kick off with two nights at the Bank of NH Pavilion in Gilford, NH on June 17th and 18th and will wrap up on October 15th in Dayton, OH at the Nutter Center. See the dates below:
Thomas Rhett Went No. 1 With 'Country Again' 2021 In Review
Thomas Rhett Releases Reflective New Single 'Slow Down Summer'
Thomas Rhett Goes No. 1 With 'Country Again'
Thomas Rhett Shares New Song 'Things Dads Do'
A Day To Remember Team Up With Blink-182's Mark Hoppus- Thomas Rhett To Bring The Bar To You With New Tour- Switchfoot- more
Foo Fighters, Metallica Lead Festival Lineup- Duran Duran Austin City Limits Debut - ...And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead Free Show- more
Meat Loaf Dead At 74- Halestorm's Tour Bus Caught On Fire- Eagles Add New Shows To Hotel California Tour- Jimi Hendrix- more
Ghost Premiere Video and Announce New Album- KISS Reveal Rescheduled Farewell Tour Dates- Keith Buckley Shares His 'Truth'- more
MorleyView Blue Oyster Cult Legend Albert Bouchard
The Blues: Ladies Edition -Joanne Shaw Taylor, Sue Foley and more
Get To Know... Get to Know: Loveland Duren Explain 'The Memphis Thing'
Caught In The Act: Nita Strauss Live In Chicago