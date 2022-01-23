Thomas Rhett To Bring The Bar To You With New Tour

Tour poster

Thomas Rhett has announced that he will be hitting the road this summer and fall for his Bring The Bar To You Tour of the U.S. that will feature special guests Parker McCollum and Conner Smith.

Rhett named the tour after a track on his forthcoming album, "Where We Started", which it set to be released on April 1st. Tickets will be going on sale Friday, January 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

He had this to say, "Man it feels good to share this tour news. I'll never take for granted being able to come see y'all and I'm so fired up to play some of these new ones that were made with these nights in mind. I have a feeling things are going to get loud - I'm counting down the days already!"

The trek is set to kick off with two nights at the Bank of NH Pavilion in Gilford, NH on June 17th and 18th and will wrap up on October 15th in Dayton, OH at the Nutter Center. See the dates below:

Bring The Bar To You Tour Dates:

6/17/2022 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion6/18/2022 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion6/23/2022 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts6/24/2022 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium6/25/2022 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach7/14/2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake7/15/2022 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater7/16/2022 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre7/21/2022 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater7/22/2022 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood7/23/2022 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium8/11/2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre8/12/2022 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre8/13/2022 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater8/18/2022 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre8/19/2022 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater8/25/2022 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre8/26/2022 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre9/22/2022 - Columbia, MO - Mizzou Arena9/23/2022 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena9/24/2022 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center9/29/2022 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center9/30/2022 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center10/1/2022 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center10/6/2022 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena10/7/2022 - Bozeman, MT - Brick Breeden Fieldhouse10/8/2022 - Missoula, MT - Adams Center10/13/2022 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center10/14/2022 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center10/15/2022 - Dayton, OH - Nutter Center

