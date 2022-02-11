Thomas Rhett Shares New Song 'Us Someday'

Thomas Rhett has shared his brand new single entitled "Us Someday." The song comes from his forthcoming album, "Where We Started", which will arrive on April 1st.

He had this to say about the new track, "For me, this song is sort of talking to Lauren at 19 years old telling her, 'I know you think this is crazy, but I believe all of these things are going to happen for us.' And now here we are, over 10 years later, and most of those things actually happened, which is just the wildest thing.

"I also love how different this song sounds from the rest on the project, it opens with just strings and a vocal. I hope people will listen and be able to relate with their own relationships." Watch the lyric video below:

