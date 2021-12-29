Thomas Rhett Went No. 1 With 'Country Again' 2021 In Review

Thomas Rhett proved that you can go home again and in the process earned a top 21 story from September 2021 after he scored his 18th No. 1 single with his latest song "Country Again," which topped both the Billboard Country and Mediabase/Country Aircheck Charts.
The single is the title cut from Rhett's latest studio album, "Country Again: Side A" that was released back in April by The Valory Music Co. He had this to say, "This song is so special to me, because every line really is autobiographical.
"But it's also a song about centering yourself and reconnecting with the things that are truly important to you; which is different for all of us. Being able to share this song with fans each night on the road finally and seeing how it's resonating with them is something I will never take for granted." Watch the official video for the track below:
