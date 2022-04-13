Thunder Go Across The Nation With New Single

Thunder have shared a lyric video for their brand new single "Across the Nation". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Dopamine", which will arrive on April 29th.
Luke had this to say about the new track, "This is a very direct song, about being in a band but not being able to tour. The frustration we feel because of that is huge, so we're very much looking forward to the time when we can get out there and play.
"We managed to get two Christmas gigs done at the end of last year, and it was so great to be back on stage. It was emotional for the crowd as well as us: for a lot of people who came along, it was the first time they'd been out in about 18 months!" Watch the video below:
Thunder Reveal 'Dancing On Sunshine' Lyric Video
Thunder Premiere 'The Western Sky' Video
The Hu Announce Black Thunder Tour Of North America
AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck' Covered By Man With A Mission
Journey's Don't Stop Believin' Added To National Recording Registry- Queen's Brian May Covers Buddy Holly Classic- more
Jimmy Page Explains Why He Is Not On Ozzy's New Album- Robert Plant Previews Season 5 Of Digging Deep Podcast- more
Megadeth and Five Finger Death Punch Announce U.S. Tour- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Expand Raising The Roof Tour- Alice Cooper- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers Score Biggest Rock Album Of The Year- The Black Crowes Cover The Temptations Classic For New 1972 EP- more
Caught In The Act: Jimmie Vaughan
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Products Edition Spring 2022
Caught In The Act: Animals As Leaders
Singled Out: Envy Of None's Never Said I Love You