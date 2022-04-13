Thunder Go Across The Nation With New Single

Single art

Thunder have shared a lyric video for their brand new single "Across the Nation". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Dopamine", which will arrive on April 29th.

Luke had this to say about the new track, "This is a very direct song, about being in a band but not being able to tour. The frustration we feel because of that is huge, so we're very much looking forward to the time when we can get out there and play.

"We managed to get two Christmas gigs done at the end of last year, and it was so great to be back on stage. It was emotional for the crowd as well as us: for a lot of people who came along, it was the first time they'd been out in about 18 months!" Watch the video below:

