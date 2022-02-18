Thunder Premiere 'The Western Sky' Video

UK rockers Thunder have premiered a music video for their brand new song "The Western Sky". The track is the first single comes from their forthcoming double album, "Dopamine," which will be hitting stores on April 29th.
Guitarist, songwriter and Thunder co-founder Luke Morley had this to say about the 16-track effort, "'We didn't set out to make a double album but as the writing and recording process went on we wandered into some interesting areas and then it became a case of 'can we afford to leave any of this off?' In the end we did reduce it from 20 tunes to 16 but it wasn't an easy choice.
"I read a fascinating article by an American psychologist, who said that social media forces us to become dopamine addicts. We're validated and liked on social media, which releases the dopamine - and so we get addicted to it. We take more and more selfies in the hope of more and more validation, and the album cover reflects this.
"People are surrounded by amazing things that they're missing because they're so self-obsessed. Of course, you'll have to get your hands on the physical album to see all of the amazing things I'm referring to." Watch the video below:
