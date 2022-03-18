Thunder Reveal 'Dancing On Sunshine' Lyric Video

Thunder have released a lyric video for their brand new single, "Dancing On Sunshine". The track comes from the group's forthcoming album, "Dopamine".

The 16-track album, the band's first double record, is set to be released on April 29th, and will be offered in various formats including CD and double LP vinyl, with exclusive lenticular cover versions available only from the Thunder online store.

Their camp said, "They've been riding a wave of success since their 2015 comeback album Wonder Days, releasing the acclaimed All The Right Noises last year, with Classic Rock speculating that it could be the band's best album yet.. The record went Top 3 in the UK Albums Chart; a quite incredible feat for a British hard rock band into their 4th decade." Watch the lyric video below:

