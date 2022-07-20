Tim Bowness Shares 'Glitter Fades' Video

Album cover art

Tim Bowness has released a music video for his new single, "Glitter Fades", the fourth track that has been shared from his forthcoming album, "Butterfly Mind" (out August 5th).

The song was written and produced by Tim and Brian Hulse, and features The Hushtones' Martha Goddard on guest vocals and Stephen W Tayler (Kate Bush) on clarinet.

Bowness says if the new song, "This is one of those pieces where the lyric closely follows the evocative nature of the music. There's a weird sense of 'future nostalgia' about Glitter Fades and the lyric revolves around the thoughts of a group of artists who once had the ears and eyes of the world, but now exist in a state of limbo unaware that both they and the culture they forged are long dead and forgotten. The party has well and truly ended. Stephen W Tayler's swirling clarinet and Martha Goddard's ghostly backing vocals ramp up The Gold Room from The Shining atmosphere!" Watch the video below:

