Tim 'Ripper' Owens Delivers 'Embattled' Video

Single art

Former Judas Priest frontman Tim "Ripper" Owens has released a music video for his new single, "Embattled". The clip was shot by award-winning director Leo Liberti (Megadeth, Angra, Dee Snider).

Owens has been working on new music produced by Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed) and Nick Bellmore (Jasta, Dee Snider). Jasta previous said of the project, "Ripper has been one of my favorite voices in metal since Jugulator arrived 25 years ago. His power, range, and work ethic inspire me daily and I cannot wait for the world to hear the crushing new metal tracks we are creating!"

Players on the effort include Nick Bellmore (Dee Snider/ex-Toxic Holocaust on drums), Charlie Bellmore (Dee Snider/ex-Toxic Holocaust on guitars), and Chris Beaudette (Jasta/Enteirro on bass). Watch the video below:

