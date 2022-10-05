Tim 'Ripper' Owens Delivers 'Return to Death Row' Video

Former Judas Priest frontman Tim "Ripper" Owens has released a music video for his brand new track "Return to Death Row," which is the title track from his forthcoming EP.
The six-track EP will be released on CD, LP, and all digital formats via Perseverance Media Group later this fall. The effort was produced by Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed) and Nick Bellmore (Jasta, Dee Snider).
Owens was joined on the effort by Nick Bellmore (Dee Snider/ex-Toxic Holocaust on drums), Charlie Bellmore (Dee Snider/ex-Toxic Holocaust on guitars), and Chris Beaudette (Jasta/Enteirro on bass). Watch the video below:
