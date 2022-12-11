Tim 'Ripper' Owens Streaming 'Return To Death Row' EP

EP cover art

Former Judas Priest frontman Tim "Ripper" Owens has released his brand new EP, "Return to Death Row", and says that he is also planning his next full length album.

Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed) and Nick Bellmore (Jasta, Dee Snider) produced the EP, which also features appearances from Nick Bellmore (Dee Snider/ex-Toxic Holocaust on drums), Charlie Bellmore (Dee Snider/ex-Toxic Holocaust on guitars), and Chris Beaudette (Jasta/Enteirro on bass).

Ripper had this to say, "IT'S HERE. I would like to thank everyone who stood with myself and the team for the last eight months while blood sweat and tears went into making this and putting it out!

"The people that liked all my posts along the way -I know it wasn't dogs or memes- and who congratulated me, messaged me, or called me during this process.

"This is my life, my career, my job, my passion so you are all much appreciated for being there for me and with me! Next up. I start working on the FULL LENGTH RIPPER release - 10 new songs." Stream the album below:

Related Stories

Tim 'Ripper' Owens Delivers 'Return to Death Row' Video

Tim 'Ripper' Owens Delivers 'Embattled' Video

Tim 'Ripper' Owens Teases Jamie Jasta Produced Album

Judas Priest's K.K. Downing and Ripper Owens Form New Band 2020 In Review

Ripper Music and Merch

News > Ripper