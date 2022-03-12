Tom Freund Shares New Song 'Rebound'

Rebound single art

(Conqueroo) Tom Freund has shared his brand new single, "Rebound". The track comes from his forthcoming album, "The Year I Spent In Space". Conqueroo sent over these details:



Tom Freund says: "It's a post-Valentines day 'love' song with a heavy twist," Freund muses. "We all know rebound's antics! But there's always hope that you can make it, too, if you rise above the rebound itself, and it becomes a true love not just a need to fulfill a past one. I don't wanna be one of, your long list of fun, as you start on your rebound..."



The track was recorded at 4th St Recording, Santa Monica, CA. with Michael Jerome on drums ( Better Than Ezra, Richard Thompson) and Chris Joyner on keyboards (Jason Mraz, Natalie Merchant) and Ben Peeler on lap steel (The Wallflowers, Shelby Lynne). Tom does all the vocals and plays all the guitars. Co - produced by Sejo Navajas (Vintage Trouble, Weezer) and Tom.



"Recorded during the pandemic, as is two thirds of the album. It was very freeing to play music and meet with others safely or send stuff to each other through the internet. Very soul lifting. But also intense, listening to the mixes or playing alone, while empty streets and masked up humans wondered indeed what was to become of all of this," he muses. "When would we be in the clear?"



"The song had been bouncing back... rebounding in my head or some time. Two people who've known each other since high school, both recently divorced meet up again and it takes off but not without some major twists and turns. And it left me saying: I wanna be your man, I wanna be your everything that we can be for us. But I won't be the one who goes back in time to fix your rhyme. I'm not that kind of remedy" Stream the song below:

