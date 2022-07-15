Tommy Lee, Ivan Moody, More In The Retaliators Movie

Film Poster

(SRO) Better Noise Films and Better Noise Music have shared the trailer for the upcoming horror-thriller The Retaliators, which will be hitting theatres worldwide on September 14.

The film stars Michael Lombardi (FX's 'Rescue Me,' 'The Deuce'), Marc Menchaca ('Ozark,' 'Black Mirror' ) and Joseph Gatt ('Ray Donovan,' 'Game of Thrones,' 'Thor').

It will also feature appearances from some of the biggest names in rock music including Tommy Lee (Motley Crue), Ivan Moody (Five Finger Death Punch), Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach), Spencer Charnas (Ice Nine Kills) and more.

The Retaliators tells the based on real life story of an upstanding pastor who uncovers a dark and twisted underworld as he searches for answers surrounding his daughter's brutal murder. Watch the official theatrical movie trailer below:

Related Stories

News > The Retaliators