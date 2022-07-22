Tony Hawk Rocks With Punk Supergroup

Legendary pro skateboarder Tony Hawk joins the supergroup Punk Rock Karaoke for their debut release, covers of The Jam's "In The City" and The Damned's "Neat Neat Neat" .
Punk Rock Karaoke featuring Circle Jerks/Bad Religion guitarist Greg Hetson, drummer Darrin Pfeiffer (formerly of Goldfinger), Pennywise's Randy Bradbury and The Dickies' Stan Lee, has been a SoCal live staple since 1996, but this marks their debut release.
Hawk had this to say, "I was honored to be chosen to sing these iconic songs with such legendary musicians. The Jam and The Damned were two of my favorites growing up, so if my singing career ends with this 7", it was worth it."
