.

Tracing Paces Say 'No More' With New Single

Keavin Wiggins | 03-13-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tracing Paces Single art
Single art

Houston rockers Tracing Paces have release their brand new single "No More", which they say is inspired by '70s and '80s rock and is part of their "mission to re-vitalize rock and roll."

They had this to say about the track, "'No More', is nothing less than a powerful call to action, empowering listeners to let go of the things that weigh them down, and reach the potential they always knew they had.

"As we in the band well know, resistance to change is a natural part of the human condition, but there comes a time, when we all have to say 'No More' to the old ways of life and focus on the new.

"With this as our anthem, we aim to foster a connection with every listener through our music, on a deep and personal level, unlocking common emotions through this song and every track to come." Stream the song below:

Related Stories
Tracing Paces Say 'No More' With New Single

News > Tracing Paces

advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen Asked Daryl Hall To Replace David Lee Roth- Ghost To Rock Late Night TV- Chris Holmes Begins Cancer Treatment- more

Rolling Stones Tease Tour Announcement- Rush Release YYZ Video From Moving Pictures 40th Anniversary Reissue- Ghost- more

KISS Stars Peter Criss and Ace Frehley To Reunite- Imagine Dragons Stream 'Bones'- Rush Offshoot Envy Of None- more

Red Hot Chili Peppers, NIN, Slipknot, KISS Lead Louder Than Life Lineup- Midtown Reunite- My Chemical Romance Expand Reunion Tour- more

advertisement
Reviews

Slash Week: Slash Caught In The Act In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Ghost Live In Chicago

Slash Week: Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Rock Chicago

International Women's Day 2022

Slash Week: Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators - 4