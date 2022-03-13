Tracing Paces Say 'No More' With New Single

Houston rockers Tracing Paces have release their brand new single "No More", which they say is inspired by '70s and '80s rock and is part of their "mission to re-vitalize rock and roll."

They had this to say about the track, "'No More', is nothing less than a powerful call to action, empowering listeners to let go of the things that weigh them down, and reach the potential they always knew they had.

"As we in the band well know, resistance to change is a natural part of the human condition, but there comes a time, when we all have to say 'No More' to the old ways of life and focus on the new.

"With this as our anthem, we aim to foster a connection with every listener through our music, on a deep and personal level, unlocking common emotions through this song and every track to come." Stream the song below:

