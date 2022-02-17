Train Returning With New Album And Tour

Train has announced that they will be launching a North American summer tour to promote their forthcoming album and will feature support from Jewel and Blues Traveler.

The band will be releasing the new album, entitled "AM Gold", on May 20th. Frontman Pat Monahan said of the band's 11th studio record, Writing songs is hard. Not compared to so many things I suppose, but it's difficult to create something that you love and then other people love as well.

"Writing songs for two and a half years in front of video screens instead of being in the presence of other humans has been a long, strange trip. And now here we are.

"It has to start with love. Love that goes into work comes out of work. We love this song, this album, and our fans. Thank you for waiting so long for us. I think it was worth it. AM Gold! Here we go!"

The AM Gold Tour will kick off June 8th in Mansfield, MA. Monahan said of the trek, "2022 is the year of the Tiger. It has begun in a strong, beautiful, and encouraging way and it's only the beginning.

"The 2022 Summer AM Gold tour will be all those things and more, as we are joined by our dear friends Jewel and Blues Traveler! What a ride! We can't wait to see you all out there, dancing and singing along to their amazing music as well as our new album AM Gold. Is it June yet? See you then! Love and miss you all!"

Check out the lyric video for the new album's title track and see the tour dates below:

Wed, Jun 08 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Fri, Jun 10 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sat, Jun 11 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sun, Jun 12 - Holmdel, NJ - P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

Tue, Jun 14 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion

Wed, Jun 15 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Fri, Jun 17 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sat, Jun 18 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Sun, Jun 19 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Tue, Jun 21 - Nashville, TN - Venue TBC

Fri, Jun 24 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat, Jun 25 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun, Jun 26 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

Tue, Jun 28 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Thu, Jun 30 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Fri, Jul 1 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sat, Jul 2 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Thu, Jul 07 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Fri, Jul 08 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sat, Jul 09 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sun, Jul 10 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Tue, Jul 12 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed, Jul 13 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Fri, Jul 15 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago

Sat, Jul 16 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

Sun, Jul 17 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amp

Tue, Jul 19 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Wed, Jul 20 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu, Jul 21 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sat, Jul 23 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Sun, Jul 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Tue, Jul 26 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri, Jul 29 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheater

Sat, Jul 30 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

Sun, Jul 31 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue, Aug 02 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Wed, Aug 03 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sat, Aug 06 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre (No Blues Traveler)

