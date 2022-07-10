Travis Denning Releases New Song 'Buy A Girl A Drink'

Travis Denning has released a brand new single called "Buy A Girl A Drink" to celebrate the announcement that he will be releasing a new six-song EP entitled, Might As Well Be Me", on August 5th.
Denning co-wrote the track with Jeremy Stover, Paul DiGiovanni and Chase McGill. He had this to say about the new EP, "Last year and my most recent EP were all about thankfulness, and being glad to have any live shows at all.
"This time a lot of that is behind us, and it's like 'Alright, let's get to work.' Overall, I wanted this EP to feel like a setlist. And I wanted it to be a no skipper."
The EP will also include the previously released track "She's On It," "Don't Give a Truck," "River Named Mississippi," "Red Round Here," and "If You Need Anything Down Here" which finds Denning pledging undying support to a fallen friend. Stream the new song below:
