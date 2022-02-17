Trench Streaming New Song 'Be All End All'

EP cover

Calgary, Alberta rockers Trench are streaming their brand new song "Be All End All." The song comes from their forthcoming EP, "Encased in Chrome," which will be released on March 18.

We were sent the following comments about the new song: "'Be All End All' explores the inner hatred of humanity that has consumed so many," the band says.

The track is a foreboding display of massive riffs, thunderous percussion, and rasping samples, all of which merge to create the soundtrack to a simple message: all is not lost.

The listener is left remembering that "the balance of hate becomes the 'Be All End All.'" Stream it below:

