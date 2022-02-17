Trench Streaming New Song 'Be All End All'

Calgary, Alberta rockers Trench are streaming their brand new song "Be All End All." The song comes from their forthcoming EP, "Encased in Chrome," which will be released on March 18.
We were sent the following comments about the new song: "'Be All End All' explores the inner hatred of humanity that has consumed so many," the band says.
The track is a foreboding display of massive riffs, thunderous percussion, and rasping samples, all of which merge to create the soundtrack to a simple message: all is not lost.
The listener is left remembering that "the balance of hate becomes the 'Be All End All.'" Stream it below:
Journey Releasing New Album Called 'Freedom'- U2 Releasing Limited Edition 40th Anniversary A Celebration EP- more
Foo Fighters Go Metal With March Of The Insane- Eddie Vedder Postpones Tour Dates Due To Covid- KISS- more
Foo Fighters Expand North American Tour- Sammy Hagar Debuts New Song- Jason Aldean Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour- more'
Aerosmith's Recently Discovered 1971 Recordings Set For Wide Release- Slash Streaming Brand New Album '4' Online- more
Beth Hart - A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Caught In The Act: Eddie Vedder Live In Chicago
Root 66: The Whitmore Sisters - Ghost Stories
Hot In The City: Allman Family Revival- Bruce Dickinson- Buddy Guy- More