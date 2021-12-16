Triumph Share Archives With Launch Of The Triumph Vault

Promo image courtesy Chipster

(hennemusic) Triumph are celebrating their 45-year history with the launch of the Triumph Vault. The site - which features rare photos, audiograms, video, behind the scenes content, and exclusive collectables - is opening with a special 40th Anniversary look at the band's 1981 album, "Allied Forces."

This inaugural collection will feature a selection of newly discovered artifacts personally curated by Mike Levine, Gil Moore and Rik Emmett in collaboration with Definitive Authentic; several pieces are partnered with new audio commentary directly from the band.

Commemorating the launch, the Triumph Vault will offer signed and numbered limited-edition memorabilia that have never been made available until now...and, as part of the celebration and in keeping with the iconic 'Allied Forces' cover, fans who sign up for updates via the site are automatically entered to win a Dean Flying V guitar with a personal note from the band!

"We're super excited to have our loyal fans experience the launch of the Triumph vault," says Moore. "Finally, after years of touring and recording, we're able to unearth and display rare elements and artifacts from Triumph's history. We can now share with our fans what we've been stowing away for years at Metalworks Studios."

For more details, visit triumphvault.com and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

