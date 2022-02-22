Trollfest Get Animated For 'Twenty Miles An Hour' Video

Video still

Trollfest have premiered a humorous mixed green-screen animated music video for their new track "Twenty Miles An Hour", a song from their forthcoming album, "Flamingo Overlord".

The band just announced that they will be releasing their ninth full-length studio album, entitled Flamingo Overlord, via Napalm Records on May 27, 2022.

They had this to say about the new video, "Our second single from 'Flamingo Overlord' is a song about how a young Overlord first started out. Fetch your prescriptions and fasten your seat belts folks, this is going to be one hell of a ride."

