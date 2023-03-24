Tyler Booth Shares New Song 'Bring On The Neon' He Cowrote With Lit Star

(Sony Music Nashville) Tyler Booth shared a new track today, "Bring On The Neon," was penned by Booth along with Jamey Johnson and Jeremy Popoff, known from the band Lit ("My Own Worst Enemy"). Booth met Popoff after he was sitting in the audience one day while Booth was performing at Fox & Locke in Leiper's Fork, TN. Popoff decided to introduce Booth to his good friend, Jamey Johnson, who also happens to be one of Booth's biggest inspirations. Shortly after, the three came together and wrote "Bring On The Neon."



Booth shared, "It's sort of a full circle song for me because it's about chasing your dreams. Growing up, Jamey probably influenced me more than anyone. Listening to his music took me down the path of Waylon, Willie, Cash, Hank, etc., so writing with Jamey and getting to know him and Popoff really is a dream come true."



"'Bring On The Neon' is a story about how hard the road is out here and it sure takes its toll on ya, especially your personal relationships. It's about when one chapter ends, a new one begins, and the sacrifices we make chasing our dreams. Personally, this thing sure hasn't been overnight for me. I've been busting my tail out here. Writing this one with Jamey and Popoff and getting to put it out is a reminder that hard work pays off. I look forward to hearing what people think about the song and what it means to them," Booth continued.



Additionally, Jamey Johnson shared, "Tyler Booth has the kind of voice that resonates country music and feeds the soul. He is an instrument custom crafted for that purpose. As a songwriter he is as astute and percipient as he is humble; a real working man's torch bearer."



Popoff added, "Tyler is the real deal. It's been awesome getting to make music together and becoming good friends. 'Bring On The Neon' is a special song and I think it really shows Tyler's depth and old soul vibe."

"Bring On The Neon" follows Booth's latest track, "Real Real Country," which he debuted earlier this year. Country Now shared that the singer is "taking his wicked twang and hard-hitting instrumentals to the next level," and that the song "puts forth a stylish lick on his sundry capabilities," while MusicRow deemed it "redneck rock, especially if you crank it up."



Recently, Booth shared stages with acts such as Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, and Brooks & Dunn, and he is currently out on his headlining "Real Real Country Tour" as well as select dates with Cody Johnson. The road warrior has gained a loyal fanbase through his extensive touring and is also backed by his over a million followers on social media. CMT described Booth as, "a country traditionalist with an impressive knack for storytelling" while American Songwriter called him, "an outlaw with the baritone voice, an endearing smile and a flowing mullet," who "just might prove to be a breath of fresh country air in a world of far too perfectly coifed and filtered country superstars." Stream the new single below:

