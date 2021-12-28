UFO Announced Farewell Tour Dates Including Final Concert 2021 In Review

PR photo courtesy Freeman Promotions

UFO Announced Farewell Tour Dates Including Final Concert was a top 21 story from September 2021: British rock legends UFO have announced that they will be launching their final tour featuring a series of exclusive concerts in the summer of 2022 to bid farewell to its fans.

The band will then play the very last concert of their long career on 29th October 2022 in Athens, Greece, where the band performed its first show featuring current guitarist Vinnie Moore in February 2004.

Singer and band founder Phil Mogg had this to say, "After so many years with countless highlights, fantastic experiences and lots of beautiful memories - as well as some difficult moments, naturally - it'll be a worthy finale to say goodbye to your fans in person. I know that there are bound to be some very emotional moments on both sides." See the dates below:

Part 1

20.06. DE-Hannover - Beatbox (indoors)

21.06. DE-Hannover - Beatbox (outdoors)

23.06. FR-Clisson - Hellfest

01.07. ES-Barcelona - Rockfest

03.07. DE-Munich - Backstage

05.07. DE-Memmingen - Kaminwerk

07.07. DE-Bremen - Modernes

08.07. DE-Berlin - Hole 44

09.07. DE-Torgau - Kulturbastion Open Air

11.07. DE-Tubingen - Sudhaus

12.07. DE-Bochum - Zeche

13.07. DE-Cologne - Kantine

15.07. DE-Frankfurt - Batschkapp

16.07. DE-Enderndorf - Lieder am See

Part 2

15.10. BE-Sint Niklaas - De Casino16.10. NL-Tilburg - 013

17.10. DE-Braunschweig - Westand

18.10. DE-Hamburg - Fabrik

20.10. CZ-Prague - Palac Akropolis

21.10. DE-Dresden - Tante Ju

22.10. DE-Erfurt - HsD

24.10. DE-Augsburg - Spectrum

25.10. DE-Speyer - Halle 101

26.10. DE-Nurnberg - Hirsch

28.10. GR-Thessaloniki - Principal Club

29.10. GR-Athens - Fuzz Club

