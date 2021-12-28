UFO Announced Farewell Tour Dates Including Final Concert 2021 In Review

UFO Announced Farewell Tour Dates Including Final Concert was a top 21 story from September 2021: British rock legends UFO have announced that they will be launching their final tour featuring a series of exclusive concerts in the summer of 2022 to bid farewell to its fans.
The band will then play the very last concert of their long career on 29th October 2022 in Athens, Greece, where the band performed its first show featuring current guitarist Vinnie Moore in February 2004.
Singer and band founder Phil Mogg had this to say, "After so many years with countless highlights, fantastic experiences and lots of beautiful memories - as well as some difficult moments, naturally - it'll be a worthy finale to say goodbye to your fans in person. I know that there are bound to be some very emotional moments on both sides." See the dates below:
Part 1
20.06. DE-Hannover - Beatbox (indoors)
21.06. DE-Hannover - Beatbox (outdoors)
23.06. FR-Clisson - Hellfest
01.07. ES-Barcelona - Rockfest
03.07. DE-Munich - Backstage
05.07. DE-Memmingen - Kaminwerk
07.07. DE-Bremen - Modernes
08.07. DE-Berlin - Hole 44
09.07. DE-Torgau - Kulturbastion Open Air
11.07. DE-Tubingen - Sudhaus
12.07. DE-Bochum - Zeche
13.07. DE-Cologne - Kantine
15.07. DE-Frankfurt - Batschkapp
16.07. DE-Enderndorf - Lieder am See
Part 2
15.10. BE-Sint Niklaas - De Casino16.10. NL-Tilburg - 013
17.10. DE-Braunschweig - Westand
18.10. DE-Hamburg - Fabrik
20.10. CZ-Prague - Palac Akropolis
21.10. DE-Dresden - Tante Ju
22.10. DE-Erfurt - HsD
24.10. DE-Augsburg - Spectrum
25.10. DE-Speyer - Halle 101
26.10. DE-Nurnberg - Hirsch
28.10. GR-Thessaloniki - Principal Club
29.10. GR-Athens - Fuzz Club
Singled Out: The National Parks' UFO
UFO Announce Farewell Tour Dates Including Final Concert
UFO Co-Founder Pete Way Dead At 69 2020 In Review
UFO's Vinnie Moore Tests Positive For Covid-19
Ozzy Osbourne Won Grammy For Song With Joke Riff- Lamb Of God Song Helped Save Man's Life- Steve Perry- more
Steve Perry Says Auto-Tune Is Tragic- Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' First Song With Over 3 Billion Streams- Eric Clapton- more
KISS Museum Opening In Las Vegas- Motorhead Mark Lemmy Birthday With Unreleased Concert- Green Day- more
Van Halen's 'Jump' Gets Ballad Makeover- Nirvana Move To Have 'Nevermind' Baby Suit Dismissed- KISS And Def Leppard TV Specials- more
Davy Knowles - What Happens Next
Sites and Sounds: Voragos: Destination Lunasea Beach
Santa's Jukebox: Christmas Albums
Santa's Jukebox: Ye Banished Privateers- The Aquadolls- A Lot More