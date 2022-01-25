UK Subs Unleash New Single 'Sensei'

Punk veterans UK Subs have released a brand new single called "Sensei," which is available digitally and as a special 7" vinyl (RED or BLUE) with their cover of The Equals' "Diversion" on the B-side.
Alvin Gibbs had this to say about the new track, "After the COVID plague put a skewered nut in our bolt for a while there, the UK Subs are now delighted to resume normal service with a record released by our friends at Cleopatra.
"'Sensei' is a classic Subs' single, complete with all our patented muscular ingredients in the mix; and we're proud to have it as our first record release of 2022!" Stream the song below:
