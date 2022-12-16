Underoath Plot The Blind Obedience Tour

Underoath have announced that they will be hitting the road for The Blind Obedience Tour of the U.S. that will feature special guests Periphery and Loathe.
The trek will visit 24-cities beginning with Silver Spring, MD on March 3rd at The Fillmore and they will wrap up the tour on April 2nd in Nashville, TN at the Marathon Music Works.
They also explained a unique VIP experience that they are offering, "We're working on new music (as always). Some songs are done. Some are close. Some have just gotten started... but we wanted to find a way to bring you inside that creative process.
"At every VIP meet & greet on the Blind Obedience tour, we're going to be having a listening party of unreleased music we're currently working on (in various stages of completion) *as well as* never before heard demos of songs you know well.
"You'll get a taste of what's to come as well as see how far songs you already love had to come to get to your ears. We think this is going to be rad for us *and* you because if one of our favorite band was doing it, we'd jump on it (which is always our mindset going into this sort of thing)."
The Blind Obedience Tour Dates:
Fri Mar 03 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
Sat, Mar 04 - Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater
Sun Mar 05 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
Tue Mar 07 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
Wed Mar 08 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
Fri March 10- East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt
Sat March 11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Club
Mon Mar 13 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Tue Mar 14 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant
Wed March 15 - Kansas City, MO - The Uptown Theater
Fri March 17 - Wichita, KS - The Cotilion
Sat March 18 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theatre
Mon Mar 20 - Boise, ID - Revolution
Tue Mar 21 - Portland, OR - The Roseland Theater
Thu Mar 23 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Fri Mar 24 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
Sat Mar 25 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
Sun Mar 26 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
Mon Mar 27 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre
Wed March 29 - Albuquerque, NM - The El Rey Theatre
Fri Mar 31 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Diamond Ballroom
Sat Apr 01 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
Sun Apr 02 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
