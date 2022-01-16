Underoath Declare 'We're All Gonna Die' With New Visualizer

Voyeurist album cover art

Underoath are celebrating the release of their brand new studio album, "Voyeurist," by sharing a visualizer video for the ominous focus track "We're All Gonna Die".

Guitarist Tim McTague had this to say about the themes of the album and "We're All Gonna Die", "The album concept came out of the larger idea that everything is a manipulation...from the news to social media to how you present yourself, even to the people closest to you.

"Everything is part truth and part fiction. We wanted to strip Underoath back down to exclusively truth and cut out all distractions - and made the record on our own along with our engineer JJ Revel. The result is Voyeurist.

"We wrote the demo for 'We're All Gonna Die' on one of our last tours and the main riffs and chorus ended up making the album version. We fought that song a lot lyrically as the chorus is very nihilistic sounding, and the more we tried to dilute it the more the song talked back and said no.

"We ended up getting to a spot where the song is dark (and it should be) and the title speaks to a position that every person holds, whether it's for a blink of a second once a month or as their mantra.

"Life is tough and I hope the song meets people who are struggling exactly where they are.. and in context of the record gives them hope." Watch the visualizer below:

