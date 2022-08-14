Until I Wake Premiere 'hope ur happy' Video

Buffalo rockers Until I Wake have premiered a music video for their new single, "hope ur happy". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Inside My Head", that comes out September 9th.
The band had this to say about the new track, "'hope ur happy' is about being in an extremely toxic relationship with a manipulative person incapable of genuinely loving you in your entirety.
"It's about a person to whom you gave your all, yet they would leave you out on your ass time and time again. It's about them warping how you look at yourself, and ultimately about you having to relearn who you are so you can kill off and bury that false image." Watch the video below:
