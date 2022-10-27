.

Unwritten Law Share Short Film and Announce Short Tour

10-26-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Unwritten Law Tour poster
Tour poster

Unwritten Law have premiered a short film music videos for the songs "Magnetic" and "The Hum," which come off their recently released 7th studio album, The Hum.

The short film was directed by Joseph Russo, and it follows the story of a couple, played by Tyler Posey and Tehya Elam, as they enter an alternate reality world known as The Hum.

The two become obsessed with the lives they lead in this alternate reality and eventually sacrifice their real life for the fantasy life that will never come to be. The story begins with "Magnetic" and continues with "The Hum."

The group also announced The Hum headlining tour for 2023 with support from Authority Zero, Zebrahead, Tyler Posey and Tony Lovato of MEST.

Beginning January 19th in Los Angeles, CA at The Roxy, the band will head out on a short run, stopping by in San Diego, CA and Santa Ana, CA before wrapping in Phoenix, AZ at the Crescent Ballroom on January 22nd. See the dates and watch the short film below:


January 19, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy
January 20, 2023 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory
January 21, 2023 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
January 22, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Related Stories


Unwritten Law Share Short Film and Announce Short Tour

Unwritten Law Music and Merch

News > Unwritten Law

advertisement

Day In Rock

Motley Crue's Mick Mars Retires From Touring- Pantera, Judas Priest, and Rainbow Stars Launch Elegant Weapons- Green Day and Eddie Vedder- more

Greta Van Fleet Postpone More Shows As Josh Kiszka Recovers From Injury- Nickelback Announce Intimate Shows Next Month- more

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Rejected Biopic Offers- George Strait And Chris Stapleton To Rock Stadiums- Red Hot Chili Peppers- Awolnation- more

Reviews

Take Me Tailgating! Try These Items for Your Outdoor Party

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Items for Autumn Travel

Tom Petty Singled Out Special

Sites and Sounds: Country Music Cruise

Live: The Melvins Rock Florida

advertisement


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 1998 - 2022 Rock News Network All rights reserved.