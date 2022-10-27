Unwritten Law Share Short Film and Announce Short Tour

Tour poster

Unwritten Law have premiered a short film music videos for the songs "Magnetic" and "The Hum," which come off their recently released 7th studio album, The Hum.

The short film was directed by Joseph Russo, and it follows the story of a couple, played by Tyler Posey and Tehya Elam, as they enter an alternate reality world known as The Hum.

The two become obsessed with the lives they lead in this alternate reality and eventually sacrifice their real life for the fantasy life that will never come to be. The story begins with "Magnetic" and continues with "The Hum."

The group also announced The Hum headlining tour for 2023 with support from Authority Zero, Zebrahead, Tyler Posey and Tony Lovato of MEST.

Beginning January 19th in Los Angeles, CA at The Roxy, the band will head out on a short run, stopping by in San Diego, CA and Santa Ana, CA before wrapping in Phoenix, AZ at the Crescent Ballroom on January 22nd. See the dates and watch the short film below:



January 19, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

January 20, 2023 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory

January 21, 2023 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

January 22, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Related Stories

Unwritten Law Music and Merch

News > Unwritten Law