Upon A Burning Body Release 'Code Of Honor' Video

Upon A Burning Body have released a music video for their new single "Code Of Honor." The song comes from the band's new studio album, "Fury".

Guitarist Ruben Alvarez had this to say about the new effort, "After listening to the complete album we knew we had created something that represents what the band stands for on and off stage. Fury is a whole new monster. We've always been a band that experiments and Fury is definitely the stamp we needed on our own signature sound. We brought in elements from our first three albums and mixed them with our last two. If you like the heavy rifts from Red, White and Green or the groove of Southern Hostility, then you are going to be stoked on this!

"The biggest change on this album is Danny and my younger brother, Thomas Alvarez. Now having three biological brothers writing and performing together, what more can you ask for? Thomas has already brought so much to the table; helping us as a song-writer since Southern Hostility and now adding another vocal element. He has brought a ton of fresh ideas and writing has never been easier.

"Upon A Burning Body have been through a lot of changes throughout the years and we have come full circle back to our roots. We are ready to keep pushing forward on our albums and live performances. Fury is definitely a huge step for us to show the world that we are here to stay and American Heavy Metal is alive and stronger than ever!" Watch the video below:

