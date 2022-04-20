Vader Going Down Under For Tour This Fall

Vader have announced that they will be heading Down Under for a brand new tour of Australia and New Zealand this October that will features support from Thy Disease.

Frontman Peter shared, "VADERMANIAX!!! ARE YOU READY??? \m/ We plan to visit Australia and New Zealand in October 2022. A tour organized in cooperation with Creative Music, Massive Music, Slamman Booking Asia, Hardline Media and Val Knut will bring our new hell-thunder set to you!"

Massive Music had this to say, "Vader is coming back to Australia and New Zealand!!! After 5 year long break Vader will visit Australia and New Zealand! We were planning this for a long time and in 2017 we had a tour booked for these territories, but back then we had to change our plans for reasons beyond our control.

"Now the time has come to announce that Creative Music together with Slamman Booking Asia, Hardline Media and Valhalla Touring are bringing the pride of Poland to Australia and New Zealand! We just keep our fingers crossed that nothing will stand in our way in these weird times. During their shows in Australia and New Zealand, Vader will be accompanied by Polish band Thy Disease who had the opportunity to perform alongside Vader many times."

12.10.2022 (AU) - Brisbane - The Triffid

13.10.2022 (AU) - Sydney - Manning

14.10.2022 (AU) - Melbourne - Max Watts

15.10.2022 (NZ) - Wellington - Valhalla

16.10.2022 (NZ) - Auckland - Whammy

