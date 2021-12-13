Vampires Everywhere Announce From Hell With Love Tour

Tour poster

Vampires Everywhere have announced that they will be hitting the road early next year when they launch their headlining that they will be calling From Hell With Love Tour.

The trek will feature support from Young Medicine, City Of The Weak, and Junexa and it is set to kick off on February 4th in Las Vegas at the Rockstar Bar and will wrap up on February 27th in Los Angeles at Catch One.

Michael Vampire had this to say, "The Lost Boys are back!! What an amazing feeling to have VE front & center again. I'm excited for the many adventures to come!

"I am beyond excited to announce our 2nd US headlining tour since the rebirth of the band. We are bringing some amazing support this time around. Don't sleep on this & see you all on the road really soon!" See the dates below:

