Veil Of Maya Deliver Video And Announce First New Album In Almost 6 Years

Michael Angulia | 03-08-2023

Veil Of Maya cover art
cover art

Veil Of Maya have shared a music video for their new single, "Red Fur", to celebrate the announcement that they will be releasing their first new album in album 6 years, entitled "(m)other", on May 12th.

Frontman Lukas Magyar had this to say, "This record is a collection of personal experience, history and a touch of my own imagination. I enjoyed approaching each song in a different way this time around.

"It was certainly challenging at times to find the right mood but when the work was finally complete it seemed to come together very well. I’m thrilled to see how our fans respond!"

Marc Okubo said of the new single, “I got convinced to go to a Rufus Du Sol concert. I was immediately inspired though. The next day, I was like, ’Let’s combine some of this with our style’. That explains the electronic opening.” Watch the video below:

